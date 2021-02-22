Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.03. 18,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

