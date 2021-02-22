Project Pai Market Capitalization Tops $21.72 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $635,730.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00131152 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,731,095,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,505,402,531 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

