Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,063 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,753 shares of company stock worth $994,948. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

