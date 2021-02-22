Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,093 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.