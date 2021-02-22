Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after buying an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $324.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.