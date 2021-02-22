Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $91.97 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

