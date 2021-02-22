Profund Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $132.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

