Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,697 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.10 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.