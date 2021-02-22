Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of NVR worth $332,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,313 shares of company stock worth $10,156,509 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,705.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,352.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

