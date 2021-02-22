Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.28% of The Howard Hughes worth $228,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $99.51 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.