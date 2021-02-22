Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,712 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,345,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $431,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after buying an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

