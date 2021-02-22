Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 259.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $393,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

