Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 48,442 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of VICI Properties worth $277,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.