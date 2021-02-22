Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,722,848 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,722,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

