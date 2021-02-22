Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Primerica stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,790 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

