Primecoin Price Up 46.6% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $13,580.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,206,162 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.