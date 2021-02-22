Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,755 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $41.33 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

