Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Purchases 626,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 246.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 12.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.43% of Tempur Sealy International worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of TPX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

