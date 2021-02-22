Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Purchases 41,000 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform makes up about 3.2% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $26,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,365,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 559,067 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,670,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,224,000 after purchasing an additional 371,645 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,699,000 after buying an additional 216,448 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $977.60 million, a PE ratio of 208.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

