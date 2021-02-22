Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) vs. Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Financial Survey

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seiko Epson and Point to Point Methodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seiko Epson and Point to Point Methodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.61 billion 0.70 $71.22 million $0.10 83.99 Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Point to Point Methodics.

Volatility and Risk

Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -32.12, suggesting that its stock price is 3,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and Point to Point Methodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson -0.02% -0.03% -0.01% Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Point to Point Methodics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, commercial and industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, inkjet printheads and related consumables, dry process office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, factory automation products, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and sensing equipment. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.