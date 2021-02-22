PlayFuel Hits Market Cap of $6.13 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $3.56 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00055491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.00739114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00039446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00022825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00058695 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00037660 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

