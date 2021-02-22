Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $963.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

