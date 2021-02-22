Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.26

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 4898114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

