PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $1.65 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. PIVX has a market capitalization of $107.66 million and approximately $57.44 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 118.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002087 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

