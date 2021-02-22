PirateCash Price Tops $0.0925 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $9,558.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 136.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

