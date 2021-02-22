Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $135.50.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

