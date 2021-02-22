Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $80.44 and last traded at $80.99. Approximately 10,103,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,421,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,674,089 shares of company stock worth $119,794,091 in the last ninety days.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,593,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.