Pi Financial Boosts North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$22.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target upped by Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

TSE:NOA opened at C$15.90 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The stock has a market cap of C$457.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,421,462.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,462.90. Over the last three months, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

