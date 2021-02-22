Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill Sells 10,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PHR stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $81.59.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.