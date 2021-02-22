Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill Sells 10,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PHR stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

