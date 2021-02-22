Phoneum (PHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,333.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $220,800.33 and $10,333.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00740551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00040807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00018934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.19 or 0.04404610 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

