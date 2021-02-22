Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

