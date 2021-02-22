Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $85.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.