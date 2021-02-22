Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 410 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of COST opened at $353.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

