Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.