Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Biogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

