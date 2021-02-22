Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

