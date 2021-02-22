JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Underweight

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after buying an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 1,485,978 shares during the last quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 5,477,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $100,159,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after buying an additional 2,253,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.