JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Underweight

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.50.
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
