Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.60

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 70148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 13,596.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

