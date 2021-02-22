Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €174.45 ($205.24).

RI stock opened at €163.35 ($192.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €150.10. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

