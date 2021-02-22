Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases $18,072.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $18,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,933.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PWOD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

