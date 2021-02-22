Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases $18,072.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $18,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,933.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PWOD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.