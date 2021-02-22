PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $6.00. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

