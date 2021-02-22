PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $6.00. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.70.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
