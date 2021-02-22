PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 37,647.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 732,252 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 108,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,312. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.