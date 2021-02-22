PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152,075 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $212,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.67. 302,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.