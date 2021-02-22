Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Sells $2,349,156.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

