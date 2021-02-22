Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of PAX opened at $21.21 on Monday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

