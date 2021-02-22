Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$13.50. The company traded as high as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 333673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POU. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.09.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

