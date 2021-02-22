Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POU. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.09.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

