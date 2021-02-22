Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $891.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

