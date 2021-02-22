Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,756 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 5,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 286,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.97 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

