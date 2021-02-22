Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.27-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $12.55 on Monday, hitting $384.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.64 and a 200-day moving average of $294.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.65.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

